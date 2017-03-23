Greinke faces Cubs in what he says was best outing of spring

Zack Greinke has one more spring start before he embarks on what he hopes is a bounce-back season for him and the Arizona Diamondbacks. In an outing he described as "solid," the right-hander went five innings plus two batters against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

