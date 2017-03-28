Giants notes: Chris Marrero does it again, matches Bryce Harper for spring home run lead
Manager Bruce Bochy congratulates Chris Marrero of the San Francisco Giants after his walk-off, 3-run homer to beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 in the Cactus League season opener at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Az., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. MESA, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC