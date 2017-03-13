Extending John Lackey's contract could buy time for Cubs to boost pitching depth
Cubs manager Joe Maddon fully expects John Lackey to avoid a prolonged, sentimental exit if he decides to retire this year, unlike the grand farewell tour David Ross took in 2016. "I would think he's going to evaluate his performance and know how he feels at the end of the season before he makes that determination," Maddon said Monday before Lackey's second spring start.
