David Ross talks 'Dancing with the Stars' and that bedazzled Cubs uniform
Retired Cubs catcher David Ross said he missed third baseman Kris Bryant 's recent wedding in Las Vegas because of travel troubles, but he will get a chance to channel Vegas vibes Monday on "Dancing with the Stars." Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold are set to perform a jazz-style dance to 50 Cent's "Candy Shop" as part of the ABC series' Vegas night.
