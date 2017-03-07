Cubs: When it comes to consistency, Rizzo goes deep
To call Rizzo the face of the Cubs' franchise might be a stretch, only because this team has so many “franchise” faces: Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Addison Russell, Javier Baez and on and on. Rizzo, 27, was not the first player acquired by Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer when they took over Cubs baseball operations in the fall of 2011, but he was the most important at the time.
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
