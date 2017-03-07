Cubs: When it comes to consistency, Rizzo goes deep

To call Rizzo the face of the Cubs' franchise might be a stretch, only because this team has so many “franchise” faces: Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Addison Russell, Javier Baez and on and on. Rizzo, 27, was not the first player acquired by Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer when they took over Cubs baseball operations in the fall of 2011, but he was the most important at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.