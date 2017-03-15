Cubs starters cautious about plans fo...

Cubs starters cautious about plans for occasional six-man rotation

Read more: Chicago Tribune

That's the fine line Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta raise about the Cubs possibly employing a six-man rotation occasionally. The Cubs' co-aces helped navigate their teammates to a World Series title last season but will be monitored closely this year, along with their fellow starters, in the wake of a heavier workload because of their playoff run.

Chicago, IL

