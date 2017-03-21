Cubs Q&A: Starter in center, World Se...

Cubs Q&A: Starter in center, World Series shares and more

Read more: Chicago Tribune

The Tribune's Mark Gonzales answers readers' questions about the Cubs roster, who has the inside track at the center field job, and whether Jorge Soler received a full playoff share. Who has the inside track to start in center field: Jon Jay or Albert Almora Jr.? Or will it be simply a platoon situation? - Travis I think Almora will get most of the playing time.

