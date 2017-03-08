Cubs Prospect Andreoli Helps Lead Italy to Comeback Win Over Mexico
Players of Italy celebrates after defeating Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Pool D Game 1 between Italy and Mexico at Panamericano Stadium on March 09, 2017 in Zapopan, Mexico. The Chicago Cubs won't play a meaningful game until early April, but clearly their winning ways rubbed off on one of their prospects as he was a late-inning hero for Italy on Thursday night.
