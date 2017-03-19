Cubs offense more potent than last se...

Cubs offense more potent than last season? Joe Maddon trusts the data

Read more: Chicago Tribune

After reading some projections from the team's analytics department, Cubs manager Joe Maddon felt even better about the potential of the lineup with Kyle Schwarber in the leadoff spot and the starting pitcher batting eighth. Maddon didn't reveal the number, but he did say the 2017 lineup was projected to score more runs per game than last season's average, which was 4.98.

Chicago, IL

