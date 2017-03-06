Cubs' nonroster invitees still chasing their baseball dreams
Pitcher David Rollins has only 31 games of MLB experience, but he hopes the Cubs can find a spot for him. His career has been interrupted by should injuries, but Jim Henderson, a 34-year-old nonroster pitcher, hopes to make a big impression in Cubs camp.
