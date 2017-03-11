Cubs' lineup Saturday could be preview of opening night
As early as last December, manager Joe Maddon envisioned a Chicago Cubs lineup that featured Kyle Schwarber at the leadoff spot followed by a blend of right and left-handed hitters. Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies could be a preview of their opening night lineup at St. Louis on April 2. The exception is Tommy La Stella performing the designated hitter duties.
