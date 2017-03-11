Cubs' Jon Lester impressed with Willson Contreras' powerful arm
Cubs pitcher Jon Lester reacts after his exhibition outing against the Rockies and discusses playing with catcher Willson Contreras on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Cubs pitcher Jon Lester reacts after his exhibition outing against the Rockies and discusses playing with catcher Willson Contreras on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
