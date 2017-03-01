Cubs' Jake Arrieta reportedly wants $...

Cubs' Jake Arrieta reportedly wants $200 million-plus and that may not be so crazy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta is eligible for free agency following the upcoming season, and given that he's repped by Scott Boras you can bet he's setting the bar high for his next contract. Speaking of which, here's what Jon Heyman of FanRagSports reports about Arrieta's upcoming free agency : Cubs people love Arrieta, and helped turn him into a big star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb 13 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC