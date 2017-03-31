Cubs catcher Willson Contreras adjusts to expanded role
Coach Mike Borzello described Willson Contreras' handling of the Cubs' starting pitchers in mid-season as the "ultimate introduction" as the rookie catcher helped navigate the rotation to the World Series. The Cubs' faith in Contreras, 24, has been bolstered by his growing knowledge of the starting pitchers, the scouting reports and what pitches work best in a given game.
