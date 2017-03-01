Cubs' Anthony Rizzo aids Arlington Height's woman's cancer battle
Emily Kmiecik of Arlington Heights, newly engaged to Jason Orlando, got a big boost after the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo wrote her a personal check. Emily Kmiecik, 26, got to know Chicago Cub Anthony Rizzo and his mom, Laurie, during her first bout with leukemia.
