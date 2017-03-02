Cozy Chicago suits former Cub Jason Hammel
The final days of Jason Hammel 's career with the Chicago Cubs involved a ticker tape parade two days after winning the World Series, and a visit to his home by President Theo Epstein. Perhaps more impressive is that Hammel and his family enjoyed their 2½ years with the Cubs so much that they plan to stay in the Lakeview area in the offseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC