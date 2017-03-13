Chicago White Sox view Tim Anderson as 'championship-caliber' shortstop
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson turns a double play during a Grapefruit League game against the Chicago Cubs on Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. The Chicago White Sox are expected to be bad in the 2017 American League season.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
