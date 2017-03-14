Chicago Cubs: Team could be first NL ...

Chicago Cubs: Team could be first NL repeat world champs since '76

2 hrs ago

The Chicago Cubs will look to become the first National League team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the 1975-76 Cincinnati Reds. They broke the Curse of the Billy Goat, ending the franchise's 108-year World Series title drought, defeating the Cleveland Indians in a dramatic seven-game series that came down to extras in Game 7. History isn't on their side .

Chicago, IL

