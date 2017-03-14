Chicago Cubs: Team could be first NL repeat world champs since '76
The Chicago Cubs will look to become the first National League team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the 1975-76 Cincinnati Reds. They broke the Curse of the Billy Goat, ending the franchise's 108-year World Series title drought, defeating the Cleveland Indians in a dramatic seven-game series that came down to extras in Game 7. History isn't on their side .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC