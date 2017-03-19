Chicago Cubs: Spring doesn't predict regular season outcome
Dating back to 2003, the Chicago Cubs' end results in Spring Training haven't correlated to regular season success or failure. If there is one thing to take from MLB Spring Training, it's that the end standings really don't mean anything.
