Chicago Cubs: Rookies impress against KC; Baez ready to break out

The Chicago Cubs' rookies led the way in a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals Wednesday; Javier Baez and Joe Maddon have teamed up in the best way and the Chicago infield is poised for another historic year. The Chicago Cubs rolled to a 7-3 win against former outfielder Jorge Soler and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in Surprise.

