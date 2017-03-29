Chicago Cubs Reaction: Jon Lester, Willson Contreras are locked in
Chicago Cubs' ace Jon Lester seems to be getting along without long-time battery partner David Ross - thanks to Willson Contreras. In his final spring outing against the Cleveland Indians, Lester and new batterymate Willson Contreras locked in and found some consistency.
