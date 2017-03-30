Chicago Cubs News: Roster is set as Cubs are ready to defend title
The Chicago Cubs made some of their final roster cuts, surprising most of Cubs nation with the last one. Tommy La Stella and Matt Szczur will both be on the Opening Day roster as Brian Duensing will start the year on the DL.
