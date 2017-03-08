Chicago Cubs: Joe Maddon excited about Kyle Schwarber's future
Healthy and ready for his first big-league season, Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber is turning heads - even in his own dugout in manager Joe Maddon . Just 24 years of age, the former catcher and current outfielder has put his knee injury behind him and is ready for his first full regular season.
