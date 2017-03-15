Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward confident he can return to form
Those two things certainly helped the Cubs last year, but the team gave Heyward an eight-year, $184 million contract so he could produce with his bat. That didn't happen last season, as Heyward slumped to a batting line of .230/.306/.325 for an OPS of .631 and an OPS-plus of only 70. He hit seven homers and drove in 49. That led to a winter of tearing things down and building them back up as Heyward worked with hitting coach John Mallee and assistant Eric Hinske.
