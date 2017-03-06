Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward breaks out in win over Angels
Four doubles - including a pair by Jason Heyward and Munenori Kawasaki - helped lead the Chicago Cubs to a 13-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Chicago Cubs combined for more than two dozen knocks and 23 runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC