Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward breaks out in win over Angels

Four doubles - including a pair by Jason Heyward and Munenori Kawasaki - helped lead the Chicago Cubs to a 13-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Chicago Cubs combined for more than two dozen knocks and 23 runs.

