Chicago Cubs: How a change in clubhouse culture propelled them
What goes into making the Chicago Cubs-a historically awful team-World Series champions for the first time in 108 years? Is it simply acquiring and developing great players? Or could it be more than that? On Sunday, ESPN 's Mark Saxon wrote a story about how newly acquired outfielder Dexter Fowler is trying to change the clubhouse culture of the St. Louis Cardinals . As Saxon notes, the Cardinals have long had a history of being a team defined by "old-school toughness."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC