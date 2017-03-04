Chicago Cubs: Goose Island to unveil Wrigley Field-themed beer
The Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field and Chicago-based Goose Island brewery expanded their partnership this week, announcing a Cubs-themed craft beer - the 1060 Wit. The brew, a 'Belgian wheat ale with hints of orange peel and coriander,' will be unveiled on April 10 at Wrigley Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC