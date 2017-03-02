Chicago Cubs: Brett Anderson encouraged early on in Spring Training
Chicago Cubs rotation candidate Brett Anderson has already gotten further into this season than he did in 2016. After experiencing some pain while throwing batting practice, he underwent back surgery that cost him most of the season.
