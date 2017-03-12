Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo breaks press box window during game
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo caused damages to a press box window Sunday as his team battled the Oakland Athletics in Arizona. While Kris Bryant was busing cranking an opposite-field home run to pace the offense, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo caused damage in another way.
