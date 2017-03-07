Chicago Cubs: Albert Almora sidelined with calf injury

Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. left Monday's win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim with an apparent calf injury. Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a bump in the road this week, still looking to win a starting role with the team out of spring training, The Chicago rookie left the team's 13-10 win on Monday with a calf injury; Almora fouled a pitch off his leg one week ago Tuesday and has had lingering soreness since.

