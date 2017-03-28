Chicago Cubs 2017 season preview: Cor...

Chicago Cubs 2017 season preview: Core returns for champs, plus a few new faces

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs return their core but didn't rest on any laurels as they open a new season with a title to defend for the first time since 1909. Chicago not only has the ingredients for a second straight 100-plus victory season and National League Central title but enough to possibly make it back-to-back World Series appearances for the first time the opening decade of the 20th century.

