Carrasco sharp in latest spring start for Tribe
Carrasco tossed three strong innings in a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs, his first start since March 13, when he felt elbow discomfort while being rocked for eight runs and eight hits, including three home runs, against the Chicago White Sox. A scan revealed only minor inflammation, and Carrasco was able to play catch and throw a bullpen session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC