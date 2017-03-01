Bryant's slam lifts Cubs in Hendricks...

Bryant's slam lifts Cubs in Hendricks' debut

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

Kris Bryant made the most of his first spring home run, hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Kyle Hendricks picked up where he left off to lift the Cubs to a 9-3 victory on Saturday over the Dodgers. Hendricks, who led the Major Leagues with a 2.13 ERA last season, threw 16 pitches over two innings in his first spring outing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb 13 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC