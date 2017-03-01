Bryant's slam lifts Cubs in Hendricks' debut

Kris Bryant made the most of his first spring home run, hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Kyle Hendricks picked up where he left off to lift the Cubs to a 9-3 victory on Saturday over the Dodgers. Hendricks, who led the Major Leagues with a 2.13 ERA last season, threw 16 pitches over two innings in his first spring outing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.