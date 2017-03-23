Bryant homers in Vegas return for Cubs

Yesterday Read more: Chicago Cubs

Chesny Young , Kris Bryant and Ian Happ all homered in the fifth inning on Saturday to spark the Cubs to an 11-7 victory over the Reds in a split-squad game at Cashman Field. Cincinnati had just tied the game at 2 in the fourth on Arismendy Alcantara 's two-run homer before Reds starter Robert Stephenson served up Young's leadoff blast in the fifth and a single to Kyle Schwarber .

