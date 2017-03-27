Behind the camera with Eddie Vedder and the Cubs' 'Bryzzo'

This image provided by Major League Baseball shows Chicago Cubs baseball players Kris Bryant, left, and Anthony Rizzo, while shooting a commercial for the mock Bryzzo Souvenir Company in Mesa, Ariz., Wednesday, February, 22 2017. Bryant and Rizzo had a big hit with their Bryzzo Souvenir Company commercials last season and are stepping up their game for this year's spots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.