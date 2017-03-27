Behind the camera with Eddie Vedder and the Cubs' 'Bryzzo'
This image provided by Major League Baseball shows Chicago Cubs baseball players Kris Bryant, left, and Anthony Rizzo, while shooting a commercial for the mock Bryzzo Souvenir Company in Mesa, Ariz., Wednesday, February, 22 2017. Bryant and Rizzo had a big hit with their Bryzzo Souvenir Company commercials last season and are stepping up their game for this year's spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Thu
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC