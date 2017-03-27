BASEBALL 2017: New digs in Atlanta, e...

BASEBALL 2017: New digs in Atlanta, eggs on hot dogs in KC

" When Chris Archer throws the first pitch of the 2017 Major League Baseball season on Sunday, he'll unleash all sorts of possibilities. Can MVP Kris Bryant and the World Series champion Chicago Cubs repeat? Will home runs stay on the upswing? Heck, will Ryan Howard ever play again? A look at what's ahead, including new digs in Atlanta, fried eggs on hot dogs in Kansas City and a true throwback date in Florida: OPENING DAY: The fun starts this weekend with a trio of tilts, beginning when Archer and Tampa Bay host the Yankees.

Chicago, IL

