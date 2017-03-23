Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Gameday Thread, #26: 3/23 vs. Chicago Cubs

Arizona took the first two games against Chicago this pre-season, first winning 3-1 on March 2nd, behind Shelby Miller , then prevailing by a 7-3 margin on March 15 at Sloan Park, in a game Taijuan Walker started. This will be a good test for Greinke, in his penultimate start before taking the field against the San Franscisco Giants on Opening Day, and it looks like a reasonable strength Cubs line-up.

