Anthony Rizzo's naked Game 7 antics g...

Anthony Rizzo's naked Game 7 antics got awkward in Cubs clubhouse

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Cubs may have been all business on the field during the World Series, but there was no shortage of slapstick humor behind clubhouse doors. With his squad trailing 3-1 in the series to the Indians, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, taking advantage of manager Joe Maddon's lax club policies, attempted to pump up his teammates by getting naked and reciting inspirational movie quotes minutes before Game 5 in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb 13 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,561,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC