Anthony Rizzo's naked Game 7 antics got awkward in Cubs clubhouse

The Cubs may have been all business on the field during the World Series, but there was no shortage of slapstick humor behind clubhouse doors. With his squad trailing 3-1 in the series to the Indians, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, taking advantage of manager Joe Maddon's lax club policies, attempted to pump up his teammates by getting naked and reciting inspirational movie quotes minutes before Game 5 in Chicago.

