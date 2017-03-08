announce Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest winners

The Chicago Cubs today announced the winners of the Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest that provides 20 dedicated fans the opportunity to present Cubs players and coaches their 2016 World Series rings on the field during the team's ring ceremony game Wednesday, April 12, at Wrigley Field. The winners listed below were selected from more than 1,500 video nominations on Twitter using the #CubsRingBearer hashtag, which was shared more than 10,000 times overall.

