Almora ready to make most of regular role

The experience Albert Almora Jr. absorbed last year down the stretch and in the World Series figures to serve him well, as he heads into what could be an even bigger year for the 22-year-old center fielder. Presented with the opportunity to play for the Cubs on a regular basis this season, Almora enters 2017 with his rookie status intact and a treasure trove of Major League experience, having debuted in June and ending the season by scoring the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

