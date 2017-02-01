Truck packed, Cubs prepare to defend ...

Truck packed, Cubs prepare to defend WS title

20 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Cubs

On the same morning Punxsutawney Phil declared there to be six more weeks of winter, a moving truck was being packed outside of Wrigley Field with the promise of two more weeks until Spring Training. Thursday marked Cubs Truck Day, when one vehicle loaded with all the necessities for Cubs players and personnel during their Spring Training stay headed to Mesa, Ariz., where the Cubs officially begin their World Series title defense.

Chicago, IL

