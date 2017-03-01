The odds are forever in the Cubs' favor

In what has become the least surprising development since the Washington Nationals signed another Scott Boras client, the Chicago Cubs are once again expected to dominate the regular season. The Cubs are projected to win a league-high 95 1/2 games in 2017, according to Bovada .

