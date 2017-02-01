Source: Coghlan joins Phillies on Minors deal
The Phillies added another outfielder to their Spring Training mix on Thursday, and he has a good chance to make the Opening Day roster as a bench player. A source told MLB.com that the Phillies have agreed to terms with outfielder Chris Coghlan on a Minor League contract and he will be in Spring Training as a non-roster invitee.
