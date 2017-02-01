Royals announce $12 million, 2-year deal with Brandon Moss - Wed, 01 Feb 2017 PST
In this Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals' Brandon Moss, right, is congratulated by third base coach Chris Maloney while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, in St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC