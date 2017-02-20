Rockies acquire Farris from Cubs for Butler
The Colorado Rockies acquired right-hander James Farris from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for righty Eddie Butler , the teams announced on Wednesday. Colorado and Chicago also swapped international slots as part of the deal.
