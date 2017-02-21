Parking near Wrigley Field about to get more expensive
The Chicago Cubs are raising ticket prices to get into Wrigley Field and now the city is raising the price to park nearby. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that City Hall is getting ready to implement Mayor Rahm Emanuel's plan to double the meter rates at the 820 parking spaces around the ballpark.
