Old Wrigley Field Seats Going Up for Sale
The Chicago Cubs are offering limited quantities of seat sets removed and replaced from the ballpark as part of the Cubs' ongoing effort to restore and modernize the ballpark. Several sections of ballpark seats are being replaced through the duration of the project, and will be made available for purchase.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
