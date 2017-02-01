Old Wrigley Field Seats Going Up for ...

Old Wrigley Field Seats Going Up for Sale

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Sports Collectors Daily

The Chicago Cubs are offering limited quantities of seat sets removed and replaced from the ballpark as part of the Cubs' ongoing effort to restore and modernize the ballpark. Several sections of ballpark seats are being replaced through the duration of the project, and will be made available for purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Collectors Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
chicago cubs @ cleveland indians Oct '16 kickboxer2 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC