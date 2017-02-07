Offseason moves if the Cubs would hav...

Offseason moves if the Cubs would have lost the WS

6 hrs ago

Just wondering about everyones thoughts on how this offseason would have looked had the cubs lost game 7. A win usually covers up deficiencies, while a loss tends to expose them. Had we lost, would there have been different needs to address? I personally think that we have had a good offseason in preparation of the title defense, but would these moves have satisfied after another heartbreaking collapse? This is a FanPost and does not necessarily reflect the views of SB Nation or Al Yellon, managing editor .



Chicago, IL

