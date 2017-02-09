NL Central teams at the start of spring training
A team-by-team look at the National League Central entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad: Going campin': There are a couple of intriguing questions, but the Cubs are a legitimate threat for baseball's first repeat World Series winner since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. NL MVP Kris Bryant leads a deep lineup that could be even better if Kyle Schwarber can put together a full season.
