Nearly 2,000 fans visit West Michigan for Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy Tour
Whitehall native Brittnie Raggl traveled more than 100 miles to see the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy, but that wasn't the only shiny object to catch her attention on Monday. Raggl's boyfriend Tony Huggett surprised the long-time Cubs fan with a marriage proposal and an engagement ring in front of the Commissioner's Trophy at Kalamazoo's Cityscape Event Center.
